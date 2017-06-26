Belfast Harbour calls for "best" Brexit as profits rise

From the section

Belfast Harbour's operating profits have risen to £32m, thanks to increased port activity and property income.

Its financial performance is now at record levels, according to its 2016 annual report, with profits up 12% on the previous year.

The report stated Brexit represents a period of great change for UK trade.

It wants the government to strike "the best possible access to international markets whilst minimising disruption to the flow of goods and people."

The harbour's most recent property projects include a new film studio, a Marriott hotel and office accommodation at City Quays 2.

David Dobbin, chairman of Belfast Harbour, described 2016 as "another highly successful year".

Cargo traffic rose by 1% to 23m tonnes of goods.

Under its operating regulations, Belfast Harbour retains and re-invests all profits.

The City Quays 2 offices are due for completion in a few months time and its new tenants include financial services company Tullett Prebon.