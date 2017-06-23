Weekly paper review: Boat row, 'elf n safety and dressy dogs

Image copyright Alpha Newsgroup

There's a disturbing headline on this week's Impartial Reporter. It reports that "human remains have been discovered in a garden" in Enniskillen.

Police were called to the scene near Lough Shore Road after a digger driver uncovered a skeleton buried in a shallow grave.

But the find is not as sinister as a first it seems, as the bones turned out to be an "archaeological find".

It's hoped they could shed light on Fermanagh's ancient history.

'Dapper doggie'

There's also a lovely, if a little bizarre, picture of a gentlemen and his dog, both looking dapper in black tie, on the front page.

The man in question is hotelier Joe Mahon, who has hosted the Lady of the Lake festival in Irvinestown for years, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Mr Mahon has now been recognised for his efforts and has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Bongo the dog, who looks adoringly at his master, wears a matching dickie bow and top hat - we'll not make any judgements about who wore it better.

If you thought the Boaty McBoatface debacle was a a row of international proportions, you ain't seen nothing yet.

There's a nautical fracas on the front of the Portadown Times.

The paper reports that one of Ireland's "top boating magazines" has advised boat owners to "think very carefully" before using the new £413,000 River Bann jetty.

The jetty, at Shillington's Quay, was recently completed for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC) Council .

However, the magazine Inland Waterways Association of Ireland says it's "unfit for purpose".

The council has robustly defended itself, saying "renowned experts have confirmed the work presents an outstanding example of best practice".

'Humble beginnings'

Image caption Sir James Galway was recently home for a performance with the Ulster Orchestra on its 50th anniversary

The paper also has a big interview with one of Belfast's most famous sons, Sir James Galway.

The flautist, who came home recently for a performance with the Ulster Orchestra, tells the paper that growing up he "never thought he'd be a musician".

His life now in Switzerland is a million miles away from his humble beginnings in east Belfast.

Reminiscing about his childhood, growing up with shipyard worker father James and mother Ethel he said: "Nobody had anything and everybody worked in the shipyard.

"We had meat maybe twice a week, otherwise it was just potatoes. If you don't know any better, it's good".

A Rathlin man who's been honoured by the Queen beams proudly from the front page of the Ballycastle Chronicle.

Michael Cecil has been awarded an OBE in recognition of his role in Community Development on Rathlin Island.

The chairman of Rathlin Development and Community Association said he saw it as a "reward for the role" rather than anything personal.

Mr Cecil was speaking to the paper from the Greek island of Lesbos where he is currently a volunteer during the ongoing refugee crisis.

"I would imagine my work here played a part in the awards committee's decision," he said.

'Glitch in the Matrix'

There's a cute as a button glitch in the Matrix on the front page of the Strabane Weekly - the paper shows six sets of twins.

The children, who range from pre-school to year seven, are all pupils in Loughash Primary School in Dunnamanagh.

The papers also has an altogether less pleasant picture - windows targeted in a vandalism attack at Knockavoe School and Resource Centre.

The school has been attacked on numerous occasions and police have appealed for vigilance.

'elf n safety

Derry Now reports on an 'elf n safety problem in Derry Park.

It reports that the 3G football pitch is closed for a temporary period' from Friday due to "balls going over the fence".

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council explained that it was due to "health and safety issues".

"Council is currently in the process of commissioning works to resolve this with a view to having the facility reopened as soon as possible," it added.

There's a PSNI hero on the front page of the Banbridge Chronicle. PSNI Sgt Mark Wright will receive the 999 Hero Award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on Friday.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Sgt Mark Wright was stabbed while restraining a man at a house in Lurgan

Sgt Wright put his own life in danger when he responded to a call at a house in Lurgan in February 2012.

A man had assaulted a woman in the house and locked himself inside with two young children. Sgt Wright attempted to rescue the children and got stabbed in the process.

Despite his injuries, Sgt Wright handcuffed the man and prevented injury to anyone else.