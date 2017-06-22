Newspaper review: Bonfire pallets, flags and Linfield v Celtic

Image copyright News Letter

Sometimes the front pages of the papers are in harmony, but today, they're all singing very different tunes.

Are hopes for a DUP-Tory deal fading fast? The News Letter isn't too optimistic, reporting that a DUP source has said the two are "miles apart".

It reports that sticking points are thought to include DUP demands for "additional funding" for Northern Ireland.

The paper says the price the party is putting on its involvement is £2bn.

'Pallet problems'

There's a striking image on the front page of the Irish News - a huge bonfire with a flag atop it.

Last week, Belfast City Council removed pallets from a "notorious pyre" near the Holiday Inn hotel in Belfast city centre.

The paper moves the story along with some "fresh revelations".

It claims Belfast City Council is now storing the pallets in a council yard but will return them to the site on the Eleventh night.

Image caption De La Salle College Catholic boys' secondary school in west Belfast

The Belfast Telegraph leads with "Priest at crisis hit school quizzed boys about sex".

It reports that De La Salle College in west Belfast has been criticised for its response to complaints from pupils about a priest who asked them "sexual questions" during confession.

It was part of an independent report in 2013 into specific child protection concerns at the school.

Several pupils aged 13-15 complained about the unnamed priest asking them about sexual habits. The schools response was described in the report as "inappropriate".

The paper's front page also shows the face of an 18-year-old whose driving was described as one of "the worst" a judge had ever seen.

Footage of "restricted" driver Jessica Stirling overtaking a car, then swerving onto the hard should on the other side of the road went viral.

She avoided jail with a four-month term suspended for two years.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew lifts the Gibson Cup after the Premiership title was secured

There is potentially bad news for those looking forward to the Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park on the 11 July.

The Belfast Telegraph shows a picture of an empty stadium and says there's a good chance that is how it could look on match night.

It reports the PSNI is set to veto the controversial match between Celtic and Linfield, which would be played if the Blues reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

There had been fears about security risks of the match being played when it coincides with the Twelfth celebrations in Northern Ireland.

The paper reports that sources say the PSNI has concluded that staging the match in Belfast on the Eleventh night simply poses "too much of a risk".

Flag call

Image caption Emma Little Pengelly became the new MP for South Belfast earlier this month

Newly-elected DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly hasn't been in the job a month, but she's already had requests from her some of her constituents.

The Irish News reports that the former DUP special advisor has been urged to call for the removal of flags put up in a "mixed area" of south Belfast.

The paper reports that "dozens of loyalist flags" were put up earlier this week.

Now Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir has called on her to demand the flags be removed, saying the area is "mixed" and the "flags are not wanted".

Image copyright Getty Images

On Wednesday, we heard the news that actor Daniel Day Lewis had handed in his Equity card and retired from the profession.

The Irish News reveals that "The Boxer" actor was trained for his role in the movie by Belfast boxing coach Damien Deeney from Holy Trinity boxing club in Turf Lodge in 1997.

Michael Hawkins from the club recalled that the actor had done a "good session" at the club and it was clear he wanted to learn."

He may be retiring, but like any good boxer it might be hard to keep him down.