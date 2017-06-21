Four people charged in major crackdown on organised crime

Image caption The PSNI has said the operation was aimed at disrupting the supply of cocaine and cannabis, as well as money laundering

Four people have been charged as part of a major investigation into organised crime which involved the deployment of than 400 police officers.

Officers searched 20 properties across Northern Ireland during the past two days, seizing drugs and luxury items valued at more than £200,000.

The PSNI has said it was aimed at disrupting the supply of cocaine and cannabis, as well as money laundering.

A woman and three men are due in court charged with a range of offences.

Large diamond

Ten of the searches took place in Londonderry.

The others were in Belfast, Strabane, Armagh, Dungannon, Aughnalocy and Glenavy.

Gardaí (Irish police) also carried out two searches in County Donegal.

The seized items included high value watches, a large diamond and other jewellery, luxury cars and £9,000 in cash.

Those arrested include a member of staff at a jewellery store.

Those charged are a 25-year-old woman and three men aged 35, 36 and 41.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug and money laundering offences and is due before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 36-year-old man has also been charged with drug and money laundering offences and will appear at Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with money laundering offences and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court next month.

The woman is due before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with money laundering and the "wilful abandonment" of two children.

A fifth person to be arrested in the investigation - a 47-year-old man - remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Tim Mairs, head of the PSNI's reactive and organised crime branch, said the operation was a significant investment of PSNI resources.

"The searches across these two days have involved, including the interviews, somewhere in the region of about 400 officers," he said.

"Drugs are a huge concern for people in Northern Ireland and this demonstrates our commitment to dealing with the issue."