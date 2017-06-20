NI poultry firm Moy Park put up for sale by JBS

From the section

Image caption Moy Park was sold to Brazilian meat company JBS in 2015

Moy Park, the Northern Ireland-based poultry business, has been put up for sale by its Brazilian owner.

JBS said it intended to sell the firm as part of a wider plan to raise about $6bn (£4.74bn).

JBS bought Moy Park from another Brazilian firm in 2015 for $1.5bn.

Moy Park - which has its headquarters in Craigavon, County Armagh - is one of Northern Ireland's largest firms, employing more than 9,000 people.

Janet McCollum, Moy Park chief executive, said: "Our priority remains business as usual - delivering outstanding quality, innovation and service to our customers and consumers.

"Moy Park is a successful and growing food business with a solid financial standing.

"I have no doubt that our success is due to the great strengths of this business - our exceptional people, innovation and performance."