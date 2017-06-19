Rockpool Acquisitions to be listed on London stock market

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rockpool aims to make its first acquisition within 12 months of listing.

A company which intends to invest in Northern Ireland businesses is to be listed on the stock market in London.

Rockpool Acquisitions will be a so-called 'cash shell' which will raise money from shareholders and then buy a business or businesses.

It said it has no specific targets yet, but will look at acquisitions of up to £20m which could benefit from at least £1m of additional working capital.

The company expects its shares to start trading on 5 July.

The director of Rockpool Acquisitions are Mike Irvine, a Belfast corporate financier; Richard Beresford, a London lawyer; and Neil Adair, who at one time ran the operations of Anglo Irish Bank in Belfast.

Mr Irvine said: "Our decision to list on the London Stock Exchange makes both strategic and commercial sense as we believe that there are a number of excellent Northern Ireland based companies that would benefit from access to the deeper pools of capital that a listing provides.

"The Northern Ireland business community has a strong heritage of entrepreneurship but has not necessarily taken full advantage of the public markets."

Rockpool aims to make its first acquisition within 12 months of listing.