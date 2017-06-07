Belfast stabbing: Man appears in court on murder charge

Image copyright Ghreir family Image caption Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was in his 30s and originally from Syria

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering Hazem Ahmed Ghreir in Belfast City centre on Sunday night.

Callin Wilson was also charged with stealing a mobile phone from Mr Ghreir, 32, and possession of a knife.

Mr Wilson, of no fixed abode, spoke only to confirm he understood the charge during the brief appearance at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink 5 July.

There was no application for bail.

A solicitor for Mr Wilson told the court the case was a tragedy for all concerned, adding that the Wilson family wished to offer their sincere sympathies to the Ghreir family.

He added that he was extremely concerned for Mr Wilson's wellbeing in Hydebank and asked that he be closely monitored while there.

Friends and relatives of Mr Ghreir sat quietly in the court during the appearance.

As they left, some were weeping.