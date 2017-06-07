Superman arrives in Belfast to film new TV series

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Krypton will begin filming later this summer and marks the completion of the £20m Belfast Harbour studios

A major television series about Superman is to be the first production filmed in the new Belfast Harbour studios.

Krypton is to go into pre-production immediately and begin filming in late summer.

It will star British actor Cameron Cuffe, who recently appeared alongside Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep in the film Florence Foster Jenkins.

The production marks the completion of the £20m Belfast Harbour studios.

The complex, which was built on an eight-acre site on the north foreshore of Belfast Lough, includes two film studios, workshops and production offices.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption The new series stars British actor Cameron Cuffe

Krypton is being produced by Warner Horizon Television, a division of the huge Warner Bros Group.

It will be shown on the global SyFy TV channel.

Set two generations before the destruction of Superman's home planet, Krypton the series tells the story of Superman's grandfather, played by Cuffe.

Northern Irish actor Ian McElhinney will, in turn, play Cuffe's grandfather in the show.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Belfast Harbour studios are built on an eight-acre site on the north foreshore of Belfast Lough

It will also star Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo and Georgina Campbell, who most recently appeared in Broadchurch.

The chairman of Belfast Harbour, David Dobbin, described it as an exciting development.

"Hosting visits from many production companies has shown there is a need for a facility like this," he said.

"We regard our investment in the studios as a good business opportunity for Belfast Harbour and good for the local economy and our rapidly growing media sector."

Image copyright AP Image caption HBO's Game of Thrones is also filmed in Northern Ireland

The chief executive of NI Screen, Richard Williams, said attracting Krypton was a coup.

"We are delighted to welcome Warner Horizon to Northern Ireland," he said.

"This cements our position as a world-class filming location with a local and highly skilled crew-base with vast experience."

NI Screen has not yet disclosed how much, if any, public money they have invested to attract the production.

Northern Ireland has become a popular filming location for international crews in recent years, with the HBO drama Game of Thrones among its best-known productions.

It is filmed at Belfast's Titanic Studios and at other places across the country.