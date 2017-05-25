Boy critically ill after Shankill bonfire site incident

Image caption Police are at the scene at Glenwood Street off the Shankill Road

A nine-year-old boy is critically ill after coming into contact with a hazardous substance at a west Belfast bonfire site over the weekend.

Police have been clearing the scene at Glenwood Street after drums containing a substance were dumped at the site.

"We are concerned that a number of other young people in the area could have potentially come into contact with this substance," police said.

They said symptoms could take up to 36 hours to become visible.

Image caption The boy is currently in intensive care in the Royal Belfast Hospital

The symptoms could include redness of the eyes, sore throats, coughing and breathing difficulties.

"I would encourage anyone who has concerns about their children to seek medical advice immediately," Supt Andrea McMullan said.

"Any clothing or skin that may have been exposed should be washed to remove residual chemicals that may be left on them."

The boy is currently in intensive care in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Image caption Community worker Steven Pollock said asbestos had been dumped at a bonfire site nearby last year

Insp Laura Kelly said: "We received a call from a member of the public earlier today, who was concerned that their young son, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital, may have come into contact with some sort of substance at the bonfire site.

"We immediately began an investigation into this incident and are working with our Fire and Rescue Service colleagues and partner agencies to identify the source of these containers and have them safely removed."

Community worker Steven Pollock said asbestos had been dumped at a bonfire site nearby last year.

"We had the same thing last year only a couple of hundred metres from here where they were illegally dumping asbestos," he said.

"People just see it as an opportunity and it's generally not people from the area. They come to our area just specifically to dump their rubbish or whatever it is they want to get rid of."