NI man charged over Manchester bomb message

Forensic teams working at the site in Manchester Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Forensic teams working at the site in Manchester following the bombing

A 19-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged in relation to material posted on a social media platform about the Manchester bombing.

It is understood the arrest was linked to comments on a Facebook page that allegedly sought to justify the Manchester attack.

The man has been charged with the improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 June.

