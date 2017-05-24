NI man charged over Manchester bomb message

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Forensic teams working at the site in Manchester following the bombing

A 19-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged in relation to material posted on a social media platform about the Manchester bombing.

It is understood the arrest was linked to comments on a Facebook page that allegedly sought to justify the Manchester attack.

The man has been charged with the improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 June.