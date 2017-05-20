Men charged after '£300k cocaine seizure' near Doagh
Two men have been charged after police seized what they believe to be cocaine worth an estimated £300,000.
The incident happened on the Templepatrick Road near Doagh in County Antrim on Friday afternoon.
Two men, aged 27 and 36, have been charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class A Drug with intent to supply.
They are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.