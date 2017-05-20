Men charged after '£300k cocaine seizure' near Doagh

Image caption The men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday

Two men have been charged after police seized what they believe to be cocaine worth an estimated £300,000.

The incident happened on the Templepatrick Road near Doagh in County Antrim on Friday afternoon.

Two men, aged 27 and 36, have been charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class A Drug with intent to supply.

They are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.