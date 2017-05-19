Pedestrian hit by vehicle in east Belfast

From the section

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Albertbridge Road has been closed with diversions in place

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in east Belfast.

Police said the incident happened at about 15:30 BST on the Albertbridge Road.

The person's condition is not yet known.

The Albertbridge Road has been closed along with Woodstock Link, Mountpottinger, Short Strand and East Bridge Street. Diversions are in place.

The police have appealed for information.