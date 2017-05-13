Theresa May visits Northern Ireland
- 13 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
The Prime Minister Theresa May is on a brief visit to Northern Ireland.
She arrived at the Balmoral Show in Balmoral Park, near Lisburn in County Antrim on Saturday. She is visiting all parts of the UK before next month's general election.
She is accompanied by the Secretary of State James Brokenshire and four of the Conservative Party's seven candidates in the general election.
The Balmoral Show is Ireland's biggest agricultural and food show.