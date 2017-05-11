Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach faces child abuse trial

Image copyright Alan lewis Image caption Jim McCafferty worked at Celtic more than 20 years ago

A former Celtic Football Club youth coach and kit man is to stand trial for alleged child sex offences.

Jim McCafferty, 71, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with eight counts of touching a boy under the age of 16.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in Belfast between 2012 and 2015.

Mr McCafferty, who previously lived in Glasgow and worked at Celtic more than 20 years ago, was arrested last December.

He was also a kit man for other Scottish clubs, including Falkirk and Hibernian, before moving to Northern Ireland about seven years ago.

Walking frame

Mr McCafferty, who now has an address at Raby Street in south Belfast, has been on remand at Maghaberry Prison amid fears for his safety.

He was escorted into the dock on a walking frame for the hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and and grey tracksuit bottoms, the pensioner spoke to confirm he understood the allegations against him.

The judge ordered his trial to be held at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

No application for bail was made and he is expected to remain in custody until the proceedings get underway.