Northern Ireland

Eddie Girvan death: Woman admits manslaughter charge

Eddie Girvan Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Eddie Girvan was found dead in his home in Greenisland in January

A woman has admitted the unlawful killing of pensioner Eddie Girvan last year.

In a dramatic turn, just as she was about to go on trial, mother of two Margaret Henderson-McCarroll admitted the manslaughter of the 67-year-old.