Eddie Girvan death: Woman admits manslaughter charge
- 11 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A woman has admitted the unlawful killing of pensioner Eddie Girvan last year.
In a dramatic turn, just as she was about to go on trial, mother of two Margaret Henderson-McCarroll admitted the manslaughter of the 67-year-old.