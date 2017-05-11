Invest NI plans 40,000 new jobs by 2021

Image copyright Rawpixel Image caption Invest NI said it promoted 5,600 new jobs in the last financial year, broadly similar to 2015-16

Invest NI aims to deliver as many as 40,000 jobs by 2021.

It has published a new strategy, signed off by the Department for the Economy, which also aims to help companies win up to to £1.2bn of new export orders.

The body accepts the plan may need to be altered if a new executive is formed and sets a budget and policy priorities.

The strategy includes promoting the commitment to cut corporation tax to 12.5%.

But the introduction of the move as planned in 2018 remains uncertain as there needs to be an executive and assembly in place.

However, Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said Northern Ireland "continues to attract strong levels of inward investment".

He said 22 new companies chose to move to Northern Ireland in the past 12 months.

Invest NI said it promoted 5,600 new jobs in the last financial year, broadly similar to 2015-16.

But only around 1,300 of these posts have so far been formally announced or made public.

Invest NI said rules around the election, EU referendum and now the general election, known as "purdah", have contributed to delays in making announcements.