Man charged with baby's attempted murder

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a baby in County Fermanagh.

The charges are connected with an incident at an address on Castlecoole road in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

The baby sustained serious injuries and is in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.

The man is expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.