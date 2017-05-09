Man charged with baby's attempted murder
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a baby in County Fermanagh.
The charges are connected with an incident at an address on Castlecoole road in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.
The baby sustained serious injuries and is in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.
The man is expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.