Car 'destroyed' during incident at Belfast's Cave Hill

An incident in which a woman returned from a walk up Cave Hill in Belfast to find her car flipped on to its roof is being investigated by police.

Katy Skelton, 25, from County Antrim, parked her blue Mini before going for a walk with friends on 3 May.

She said she returned to find her car "completely ruined".

"My sat nav took me to the back entrance of Cave Hill. There were a few other cars around so I parked up behind them on the grass area," she said.

"I didn't imagine that I'd come back to my car like that."

Katy, who works for mental health organisation Inspire, said she found the "car on its roof on the road".

"The windscreens have been smashed and the roof is caved in," she added.

"It is absolutely destroyed."

It was Katy's first time up Cave Hill and she said she would not be back anytime soon.

"I waited from 8pm to midnight until the police arrived," she added.

"It was pitch black, I was freezing and I was terrified they were going to come back and do something to the car or me."

Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious between 18:00 to 20:00 BST to contact them.