Pearson opens finance centre creating 300 jobs in Belfast

Pearson, the education publisher, has formally opened a finance centre in Belfast which will employ up to 300 people.

One hundred of those jobs are already in place as the company has been recruiting for almost a year.

Its main business is selling books and online materials to higher education students in the United States.

The company employs around 35,000 people worldwide.

Its UK operations include the Edexcel exam board.

The business has undergone significant restructuring in recent years, selling the Financial Times and its stake in The Economist.

The company has also moved to simplify its business operations and the Belfast investment is part of that process.

It said the Belfast centre was a "further significant step in a major efficiency drive".

Invest NI is supporting the centre with grants of £1.5m with a further £460,000 of skills training from the Department of the Economy.