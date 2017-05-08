Man killed in three-vehicle Armoy crash
A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Armoy, County Antrim.
The collision, involving three vehicles, happened at about 22:00 BST on Sunday. Three other men, all believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital.
The Coolkeeran Road was closed following the crash, but has now reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses.