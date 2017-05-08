DUP and UUP not able to conclude formal pact

Image caption Arlene Foster and Robin Swann say they will continue to discuss better unionist cooperation beyond the election

The leaders of the two main unionist parties have confirmed they have not been able to conclude a formal pact in June's Westminster election.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and UUP leader Robin Swann have said they will continue to discuss better unionist cooperation beyond the election.

The Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in April.

the DUP and UUP then announced unilateral moves.

The DUP gave the UUP a free run in Fermanagh South Tyrone and the Ulster Unionists returned the favour in North Belfast.

In both seats outgoing unionist MPs face strong challenges from Sinn Féin.

There had been speculation about a wider deal covering seats like South Belfast and East Belfast, where there was a unionist pact two years ago.

However, in a joint statement the two leaders have said their parties have not concluded any formal pact arrangements on this occasion, but will work cooperatively to maximise voter turnout.