County Tyrone: Two men airlifted after gyrocopter crash-lands

Image caption Two people are being treated for their injuries

Two men have been airlifted out of a ravine after an aircraft made an emergency landing in County Tyrone.

The gyrocopter crash landed close to Carrickmore airfield outside Omagh at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

The men, understood to be from Scotland, are being treated for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the aircraft went about 50 metres and had to make an emergency landing.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and the PSNI helicopter have been helping with the rescue efforts.

Aircraft from all over the UK are at the airfield for a one day fly-in event which is held annually.