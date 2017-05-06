Thousands walk path from darkness into light

Image copyright Brian Morrison Image caption Taking steps to raise awareness about suicide

Walkers, joggers and runners - all touched by suicide - have taken to the streets of Northern Ireland for a pre-dawn walk.

They were among 150,000 people across Ireland who took part in the Darkness into Light walks to raise funds and awareness of suicide and self harm.

In Belfast, there were walks at Ormeau Park and at Hannahstown in the west of the city.

Walkers gathered at 04:15 BST to enjoy the beauty of sunrise.

Across Northern Ireland, there were also walks in Belleek, Cookstown, Derry, Lisnaskea, Newtownabbey, Rostrevor and Strabane.

The event is support by Electric Ireland.

Image copyright Brian Morrison Image caption Running through the darkness in the hills above Belfast

The mission is to raise funds for the suicide and self harm charities, Pieta House and partnered charities such as Lighthouse.

The event started in 2009 when 400 people walked in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Image copyright Brian Morrison Image caption Children joined in the walk

Since then, it has spread to communities across Ireland and internationally.