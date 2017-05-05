Large gorse fire near homes and school in Newry

Image copyright Peter McAleavey Image caption About 25 firefighters are involved in the operation to extinguish the fire, which is ongoing

More than 60 firefighters are dealing with a large gorse fire near homes and a school in Newry, County Down.

Fire crews were called to the blaze near St Mary's High School in the city at about 20:50 BST.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander, Brian Stanfield, said eight fire appliances have been deployed to the scene.

He added the Newry fire was just one of 161 incidents that crews were called to since 18:00 BST on Friday evening.

Police have closed a number of roads in Newry and the operation to extinguish the fire is ongoing.

'In tears'

A number of homes in Barley Lane had been evacuated by firefighters, according to a couple who took photos at the scene.

Image copyright Faye Broadway Image caption Local residents watched the fire as it approached their homes

Faye Broadway, who lives a few streets away, told BBC News NI that residents were upset and some had fled their homes in their nightwear.

She said she witnessed two elderly women "in tears" as they looked for missing pets.

'Thick smoke'

Her partner, David Cadden, said they were looking out of their bedroom window when they saw thick, black smoke coming over their house, and then flames, reaching above tree-level.

"We decided to just take a walk up to make sure that there was no-one in danger, because it looked quite serious," he said.

"As I was going up, there were people running out of their house, crying... it's been quite dramatic really."

Mr Cadden added: "I walked up to the back of their houses and the fire was literally a stone's thrown away, with ash falling down and embers hitting the roof.

"They were all running out of the house in their pyjamas, with dogs in their hands, and running across the street."

He described how the ash was also falling on crowds as they gathered to watch and firefighters moved members of the public back for their own safety.

Image copyright Faye Broadway Image caption It is believed a number of homes were evacuated

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is assisting firefighters with the safety operation.

Officers have advised that Courtney Hill is closed from Windmill Road to Moorhill Road.

They have asked the public to avoid the area.

Earlier on Friday, firefighters revealed that they have dealt with 221 gorse fires over the last five days, 92% of which were started deliberately.

They said the recent spell of dry, sunny weather, had "provided a tinderbox landscape" for gorse fires.