Teenage girl charged over Botanic Gardens attack

Image caption The incident happened on a sunny afternoon in Belfast's Botanic Gardens

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with four counts of common assault following an incident in the Botanic Gardens in south Belfast.

The incident happened at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have appealed for witnesses.