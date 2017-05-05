Teenage girl charged over Botanic Gardens attack
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 17-year-old girl has been charged with four counts of common assault following an incident in the Botanic Gardens in south Belfast.
The incident happened at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.
A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police have appealed for witnesses.