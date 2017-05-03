Belfast woman Christine Connor admits terror charges

Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption Three of the charges relate to a pipe bomb attack on a police vehicle in May 2013

A Belfast woman has pleaded guilty to a series of terror offences relating to explosives, including attempting to murder a police officer.

Christine Connor, 31, appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

She declined to stand when the charges were put to her and said: "I am not guilty, but on advice I will plead guilty."

Three of the charges relate to a pipe bomb attack on a police vehicle in May 2013.

The Belfast woman, who claimed to be "at war" with police, admitted:

Preparing terrorist acts between February 2013 and May 2013

Possessing explosives with intent to endanger life

Causing an explosion on two dates in May 2013 and attempting to murder a police officer

She was granted bail on medical grounds but told by the judge not to take that as an indication of the sentence he would impose.

She will be sentenced in June.

After the hearing, Det Supt Kevin Geddes said it had been a "hugely complex and unusual" case.

The defendant had meticulously planned the attack on police officers, he said.

"Her deceitfulness knew no bounds," he added.