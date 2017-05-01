Surfer missing for 30 hours flown to safety in Belfast

Image copyright Mca Image caption The man, who has hypothermia, was flown to hospital in Belfast

A Scottish surfer, missing for more than 30 hours in the Irish sea, has been rescued and flown to hospital in Belfast.

The man left to go surfing from Machrihanish beach near Campbeltown in Scotland on Sunday and did not return.

After the alarm was raised, rescue teams from Scotland and Northern Ireland searched the sea and shore line.

Hopes were fading when he was spotted by the Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Dawn Petrie at Belfast Coastguard Operations centre said: "With nightfall approaching we were gravely concerned.

"But at 7.30pm tonight, the crew on the Coastguard rescue helicopter were delighted when they located the man, still with his surf board and 13 miles off the coast.

"He was kitted out with all the right clothing including a thick neoprene suit and this must have helped him to survive for so long at sea. He is hypothermic but conscious."