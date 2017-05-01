Northern Ireland

Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Botanic, Belfast

police Image copyright PAcemaker

Two men have been arrested following reports of a break-in at a house at Ireton Street in south Belfast.

Police said the men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested at about 04:00 BST on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said there was a possible link between the incident and a number of burglaries in the Botanic area overnight.

The men remain in police custody.

Related Topics