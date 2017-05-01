Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Botanic, Belfast
- 1 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested following reports of a break-in at a house at Ireton Street in south Belfast.
Police said the men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested at about 04:00 BST on Monday.
A PSNI spokesperson said there was a possible link between the incident and a number of burglaries in the Botanic area overnight.
The men remain in police custody.