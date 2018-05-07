Belfast Marathon 2018 in pictures
All the action and colour from this year's Belfast Marathon.
PAcemaker
The event kicked off at Belfast City Hall and finishes at Ormeau Park
PAcemaker
Wheelchair competitors get going at the start line
PAcemaker
Some are walking the route, some running and some hopping
PAcemaker
Batman stops to take a selfie before the marathon begins
PAcemaker
Proof unicorns do exist and they were taking part in the marathon
PAcemaker
Men's winner Eric Koech passes the finish line
PAcemaker
Caroline Kepchirchir, middle, won the women's race
PAcemaker
Kilkeel's Laura Graham, last year's winner, came second