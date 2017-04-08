Boy, 14, tried to buy sub-machine gun on the dark web, court hears
A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court in Northern Ireland accused of trying to buy a sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition from the dark web.
The boy appeared in Ballymena Magistrates' Court in County Antrim.
He is charged with attempting to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
He had been arrested at a retail park in Coleraine, County Londonderry on Thursday.
A police officer said the boy was arrested when he met an "operative" at the retail park.
He was released on bail to appear in court again on 25 April.