Northern Ireland

Boy, 14, tried to buy sub-machine gun on the dark web, court hears

Ballymena Courthouse
Image caption The 14-year-old appeared in Ballymena Magistrates' Court

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court in Northern Ireland accused of trying to buy a sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition from the dark web.

The boy appeared in Ballymena Magistrates' Court in County Antrim.

He is charged with attempting to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He had been arrested at a retail park in Coleraine, County Londonderry on Thursday.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the boy was arrested at Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine on Thursday

A police officer said the boy was arrested when he met an "operative" at the retail park.

He was released on bail to appear in court again on 25 April.

Related Topics

More on this story