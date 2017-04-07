Four-year-old boy dies in farm incident

Image caption Police went to the area at about 20:30 BST on Thursday

A four-year-old boy has died in an incident at a farm in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh.

Police were called to the area at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) is investigating.

His was the first death of a child on a farm in Northern Ireland for almost three years, said the HSENI. There were seven deaths on NI farms in 2016 and six the year before, it added.

The last child to die in a farm fatality was in June 2014, when a boy died in a slurry tank accident near Dunloy, County Antrim.

Ulster Unionist MP Tom Elliott said the community would "rally around" the "very close" family. "I hope they can deal with it," he said.

"But in reality the family have lost a son, a grandson and a brother and that's something I'm sure they will find very, very difficult to come to terms with."

Former Sinn Féin agriculture minister Michelle Gildernew said the community of Maguiresbridge was "devastated".

A spokesperson for the HSENI said: "The HSENI is aware of a fatality ‎on a farm in the Maguiresbridge area and is investigating.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this most difficult time."