Donald Trump portrait made from Lego by Belfast artist

Image copyright David Turner Image caption The picture of Donald Trump which was created by David Turner using Lego

Donald Trump's face is one of the most recognisable in the world, but a Lego artwork of the US President's teenage self still requires a double take.

The piece, entitled Space Cadet, is the creation of Belfast artist David Turner and is part of a series on political figures in their formative years.

Other portraits include Nelson Mandela and Mao Zedong.

The project includes "politicians, revolutionaries, dictators, prime ministers and presidents".

"I am looking at them in their youth, when they are all around 14 to 17 years (old)," Mr Turner told BBC News NI.

Image copyright David Turner Image caption David Turner has exhibited his work in various countries around the world

"They are captured about the time they would have been playing with Lego, I know I played with Lego when I was younger.

"The whole idea was to capture them before their destiny and when there was more a sense of innocence about them."

The Donald Trump piece, which is 30ins by 30ins, was going to be displayed at a major art fair, added the artist.

Image copyright David Turner Image caption Mr Turner has also produced a teenage portrait of Nelson Mandela using Hama beads

Mr Turner said the pictures of Nelson Mandela and Mao Zedong had been made with Hama beads due to the cost of using Lego.

He explained why he had labelled the Trump artwork as Space Cadet.

"Donald Trump is a controversial character, he gets a battering in the media," Mr Turner said.

"It is a play on his depiction in the media, rather than my personal opinion, a jab at how he is being portrayed now."

The 48-year-old said he had only started developing his art seriously when he attended the Ulster University as a mature student in 2001.

In recent years, he has moved away from painting as a medium and said his work included replicas of weapons using Lego.

"When I was at university, I was working on memory, reproducing newspaper images from the Troubles," he added.

Image copyright David Turner Image caption The artist has also created gun replicas using Lego

"Then three to four years ago, I started to use Lego, Hama beads, jigsaw pieces and Plasticine for sculptures.

"I started to make replica firearms using Lego.

"That came from being in nursery school in Belfast during the Troubles - the policy was no guns in nursery - but as soon as you went to the Lego box you made a gun.

"It is autobiographical and thinking about growing up at that time in Belfast."