Keith and Caroline Baker jailed for 'sex-slave' crimes

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Keith Baker raped the woman repeatedly in his home and filmed his assaults

A husband and wife who subjected a disabled woman to horrific sexual assaults while holding her as a virtual prisoner have been jailed.

Keith, 61, and Caroline Baker, 56, kept their victim in a squalid room without carpet, a light bulb, bedclothes or curtains, for eight years.

Police rescued her from the house in Craigavon, County Armagh, in 2012.

The woman, who had severe learning difficulties, was emaciated and had only a single tooth left in her mouth.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The woman was kept in a squalid room which had no light bulb and no handle on the door

Mr Baker was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a further five years on licence after his release.

His wife received a three-year sentence - 18 months of that term will be spent in jail, with the remainder on licence.

Their home had been described in court as a "house of horrors".

Their vulnerable victim was kept captive in a room with the handle having been removed from the door of her room and a camera suspended from the ceiling.

The only toilet she had access to was overflowing with human waste.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mandy Highfield said she had to coax the Bakers' victim to leave the room

The couple had taken the woman from her home in England in 2004; she was reported missing by her husband.

She was found by police in Northern Ireland eight years later after another woman, Mandy Highfield, contacted officers.

Ms Highfield had also lived with Keith Baker and was the mother of four of his children.

'Svengali-type figure'

When detectives searched the house they found videos of the Bakers abusing their victim.

The images showed how she had deteriorated from being relatively healthy to malnourished over the years she was held inside the house.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The case was the most depraved crime, said Det Ch Supt George Clarke

She weighed just six stone when she was found.

The couple pleaded guilty to a catalogue of charges, including sexual assaults, last month.

During sentencing at Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said Keith Baker was a "Svengali-type figure" who exercised great control over his wife, who was a "pawn doing his bidding".

"It is not easy to understand how these individuals have so lost their moral compass that they could subject an individual who clearly exhibited serious mental defects to mistreatment, in sexual terms depriving her of any dignity and even the most basic of living standards," said the judge.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Keith Baker was a "Svengali-type figure" who controlled his wife, said the judge

Speaking after the sentencing, the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's public protection unit said the Bakers had carried out "an appalling litany of crimes".

The abuse to which they subjected the woman was "filmed for their own sexual gratification", said Det Ch Supt George Clarke, adding that they had stolen her basic human rights.

The case had been a "difficult, challenging and emotional" one for the police officers involved, he added, but that "pales to insignificance" to what the woman was forced to endure.

"What [she] went through is unimaginable - it doesn't bear thinking about what this victim endured over the thousands of days she was kept prisoner," he said.