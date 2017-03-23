Martin McGuinness funeral Mass under way

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sinn Féin's leaders carry the coffin through the streets of Derry

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

They include former US President Bill Clinton and Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, who both received a round of applause as they took their seats in church.

Thousands of people are lining the streets in Mr McGuinness' native Bogside, a republican part of Derry.

The former IRA leader turned Sinn Féin politician died on Tuesday aged 66.

Mr McGuinness' body was carried the short distance from his Bogside home to St Columba's Church, Long Tower, where Mass is being held.

Image caption Former US President Bill Clinton beside the coffin of Martin McGuinness

His coffin is draped in an Irish tricolour but there will be no paramilitary trappings for the one-time IRA commander.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Enda Kenny, Irish President Michael D Higgins and Secretary of State James Brokenshire are among the high-profile political figures attending.

Numerous politicians from Northern Ireland's Assembly are also there, as is police chief George Hamilton.

It is understood former US president Clinton will speak towards the end of the funeral service.

Image caption Former US President Bill Clinton and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny pay their respects to the McGuinness family

Media caption DUP leader Arlene Foster applauded as she enters the church

Following Requiem Mass, Mr McGuinness will be buried in the republican plot in the city cemetery where Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams will deliver a graveside oration.

Folk singer Christy Moore will sing the final song at the graveside.

Image copyright PA

There had been reports that former British prime minister Tony Blair, who worked with Mr McGuinness to secure the Good Friday Agreement peace deal, would attend but his spokeswoman has confirmed he is not there.

The Irish tricolour is flying at half mast at the official residence of the Irish president as well as the Dáil (Irish parliament) as a mark of respect to Mr McGuinness.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Mrs Foster said she recognised some will be critical of her decision to attend the funeral of a former IRA leader but added she wanted to pay "respect to his family".

Image caption Former SDLP leader John Hume and his wife Pat heading into the church

Image caption Mr McGuinness was very proud of his Bogside roots

Mr McGuinness had been suffering from a rare heart condition, and he died at the Altnagelvin hospital, with his family by his bedside.

Many tributes from across the political spectrum have been paid to the republican figurehead.

However, some victims of the Troubles have expressed revulsion at media coverage of his death, with critics saying that Mr McGuinness was lauded as a peacemaker despite never having apologised for his IRA past.