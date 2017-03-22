Bill Clinton to attend Martin McGuinness' funeral

Image copyright PA Image caption Martin McGuinness and Bill Clinton pictured during the former US president's visit to Derry in 2010

Former US President Bill Clinton is among the political leaders past and present set to attend the funeral of Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Enda Kenny will also be present at the ceremony in Londonderry on Thursday.

It has not yet been confirmed if the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, will attend.

Mr McGuinness, a former IRA leader turned politician, died on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old, who had been suffering from a rare heart condition, died at Altnagelvin hospital in his native city of Derry, with his family by his bedside.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Martin McGuinness' sons, Fiachra and Emmet, carried his coffin home on Tuesday

Many tributes from across the political spectrum have been paid to the former paramilitary leader who became the deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

However, some victims of the Troubles have expressed revulsion at media coverage of his death, with critics saying that Mr McGuinness was lauded as a peacemaker despite never having apologised for his IRA past.

'Very hurt'

Mr McGuinness, who was at one time the IRA's second-in-command in Derry, was later appointed as Sinn Féin's chief negotiator in the talks that led to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

He has been hailed as one of the architects of the historic peace deal, which helped to end nearly three decades of political unrest and sectarian violence.

Mr Clinton was in office at the time and the then US president dedicated a considerable amount of time and resources to assist the negotiations.

The talks were chaired by Mr Clinton's Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, former Senator George Mitchell.

Unionist leaders have acknowledged the important role Mr McGuinness played in the peace process, but also said his death on Tuesday was a difficult day for IRA victims.

At a special sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly on Wednesday, Mrs Foster said while "many victims are feeling very hurt", she acknowledged that many republicans were mourning "a leader, a friend, or a mentor".

Sinn Féin's northern leader, Michelle O'Neill, described Mr McGuinness as a "political visionary".