Women rescued from Divis Mountain after sending Facebook help message

Image caption The emergency services received a Facebook message from the women on Divis Mountain

Two women, one with a suspected broken leg, have been rescued from Divis Mountain in Belfast.

They had no phone signal so were only able to contact the emergency services by using Facebook.

The coastguard received the alert just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday and said they found the women from the pictures they sent.

A police helicopter took them to hospital for treatment.

Dawn Petrie, from the coastguard, said weather conditions at the time were not favourable.

"Whenever we got the photograph through, there had been heavy rain, it was misty, it was cold, it was damp," she said.

"Fortunately that cloud actually cleared to allow the police helicopter to attempt to attend should the ambulance not have been able to reach them."