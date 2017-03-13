Attempted murder charges after Carrickfergus pub attack
- 13 March 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
The police have charged three men with attempted murder over an assault in County Antrim that left a man with serious head injuries.
The men - aged 36, 50 and 52 - were arrested after a member of staff at the Royal Oak bar on Green Street in Carrickfergus was attacked.
The assault happened at about 21:40 GMT on Saturday. The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.
The three men will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later on Monday.