Attempted murder charges after Carrickfergus pub attack

The police have charged three men with attempted murder over an assault in County Antrim that left a man with serious head injuries.

The men - aged 36, 50 and 52 - were arrested after a member of staff at the Royal Oak bar on Green Street in Carrickfergus was attacked.

The assault happened at about 21:40 GMT on Saturday. The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The three men will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later on Monday.