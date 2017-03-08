Murder suspect Michael Lawrence Smith freed by mistake

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Michael Lawrence Smith, 38, was last seen in the Belfast area on Tuesday afternoon

A "dangerous" murder suspect is on the run after being released from a Northern Ireland prison by mistake.

Michael Lawrence Smith, 38, was last seen in the Belfast area at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday and has not returned to Maghaberry Prison.

The police said he had been "released erroneously" by the prison service and had failed to return to the jail.

Mr Smith, who is on remand for murder, had previously applied for bail, but been refused.

Det Supt Kevin Geddes said Mr Smith had "an extensive history of violence" and urged the public not to approach him.

"I would ask Mr Smith to hand himself in to the authorities without any further delay and ask anyone who knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information to contact police on 999," he said.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service has said that Mr Smith's "erroneous release" is being investigated.

"The prison service would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police immediately."