Northern Ireland election: What happens next?

Sinn Fein has made major gains in the Northern Ireland Assembly election, finishing just one seat behind the Democratic Unionist Party.

It took 27 seats, with its share of first preference votes rising by nearly 4%. For the first time, Unionists won't have an overall majority.

The power sharing government collapsed amid a row over the role of the DUP leader and former First Minister, Arlene Foster, in a failed green energy scheme.

So what happens next at Stormont?