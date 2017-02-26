Newtownards: Murder inquiry begins after man dies

A murder inquiry has begun following the death of a man in Newtownards, County Down.

Police were called to a house on the Bangor Road at about 05:30 GMT on Sunday following reports that a man had been assaulted.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found lying on the road. He was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene a short time later.

Two men, aged 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said a post mortem examination would be carried out to help determine the cause of the man's death.

The officer leading the investigation, Det Ch Insp Justyn Galloway said: "This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young man and I would ask anyone in the community who knows anything about the circumstances leading up to this incident, or saw or heard an altercation in the area of Bangor Road in Newtownards, to contact police."