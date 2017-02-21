Storm Doris set to hit Northern Ireland

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Umbrellas may be needed in Belfast once again

The fourth storm of the winter season is primed to deliver plenty of wet weather from Wednesday.

Storm Doris is set to bring very windy conditions and heavy rain.

Tracking east over northern parts of the island, the system will bring heavy rain at first. Some snowfall is expected too over high ground.

Yellow warnings - which mean to be aware of possible disruption - have been issued across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

"Rainfall totals of 20-30mm could bring some localised flooding and surface water issues," according to the Met Office warning.

"Then later on Thursday morning gusts of 55mph (90km/h) could bring some minor travel disruption."

Storm Doris follows Storm Conor, which struck on Christmas Day bringing strong winds in from the Atlantic.