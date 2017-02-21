Pat Finucane's widow loses appeal for public inquiry

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pat Finucane, a 39-year-old Belfast solicitor, was shot dead in front of his wife and children in 1989

The widow of the murdered solicitor Pat Finucane has lost the latest stage in her campaign for a public inquiry into his death.

He was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his young family at their home in Belfast in February 1989.

Geraldine Finucane challenged former Prime Minister David Cameron over his refusal to hold a public inquiry.

But the Court of Appeal in Belfast has dismissed her appeal, concluding the government had acted lawfully

It ruled ministers were entitled to depart from the policies of previous governments.

Mrs Finucane had argued that in 2004, a previous administration - Tony's Blair's Labour government - had promised that a public inquiry would be held.

But Mr Cameron reneged on that and instead commissioned a review of the case by Sir Desmond de Silva QC, she said.

The de Silva report, published in 2012, found that agents of the state were involved in the 1989 killing and that it should have been prevented.