Conservationist mounts court challenge to Londonderry road upgrade

Image caption The A6 is the main Belfast to Derry road and is heavily used

A conservationist is in court challenging plans for a dual carriageway close to a key bird sanctuary.

Chris Murphy wants to stop work on a section of the A6 near Toomebridge.

He says it would have a devastating impact on the habitat for protected overwintering swans.

The case is being contested by the Department of Infrastructure which wants to build the £160m stretch of road.

Mr Murphy is representing himself in court.

He said he was "a bird watcher not a lawyer", before going on to set out the importance of the Lough Beg wetland close to which the road would be built.

Image caption The A6 upgrade will cover a 9 mile stretch from the Toome bypass to Castledawson

Mr Murphy said Lough Beg, which lies between counties Antrim and Londonderry, was an "exceptional place", and a hub for migratory birds.

He is contesting the decision to proceed with the work on the basis that the proper assessment of its impact has not been done in line with EU legislation.

The road has also caused controversy because it cuts through an area made famous in the poetry of Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney.

The A6 at Toomebridge is a major bottleneck on the main Belfast to Derry road.

Supporters of the development say the dual carriageway is needed for economic development & safety reasons.