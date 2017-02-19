Conan Anderson: Head injury death being treated as murder

Image copyright Anderson family Image caption Conan Anderson died on Saturday afternoon

The death of a man who sustained a head injury during a night out in Belfast is now being treated as murder, police have said.

22-year-old Conan Anderson, from the Short Strand area of east Belfast, was hurt on Arthur Lane in the early hours of Monday 6 February and was admitted to hospital later that day.

He died on Saturday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, but has been released on police bail.

Mr Anderson's brother, Brendan, said it was an extremely hard time for the family.

Football coach

"He was an innocent thing, big and tall, but like a teddy bear," he said.

"He was a coach in the under sixes football team.

"He just loved it, that's what he lived for."

Mr Anderson also asked anyone who saw anything, or might know what happened to his brother, to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Peter Montgomery said: "I am now treating Conan's death as murder and I am appealing for anyone with any information about the incident at Arthur Lane in the early hours of Monday 6th February or any information which could be of assistance to my investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Street quoting reference number 1034 08/02/17."