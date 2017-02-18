South Belfast: Woman assaulted with hammer during attempted robbery

Image copyright Pacemaker

A woman has been assaulted with a hammer during an attempted robbery outside a south Belfast restaurant.

The attack happened in the Lisburn Road area shortly after 23:00 GMT on Friday night, police said.

A man armed with a hammer attempted to take the woman's handbag after she refused to hand it over.

The woman was struck in the arm several times before the man made off empty handed.

The victim suffered bruising to her arm and was left badly shaken.

Police are appealing for information.

The man was described as being around 5ft 6in tall, and wearing a grey, hooded top, blue jeans and a dark-coloured baseball cap.