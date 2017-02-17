Chief Superintendent Chris Noble says attack on 16-year-old is 'child abuse'

A 16-year-old boy has been shot in the leg in west Belfast - the second attack of its kind within 24 hours.

The latest incident happened at Forest Street, off the Springfield Road, at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Chief Superintendent Chris Noble said it was too early to say if the shootings were linked.

"There is an active line of inquiry around the involvement of violent dissident republicans," he said.