PSNI investigates allegations of misconduct at Garnerville

Image caption The Northern Ireland Police College is situated in Garnerville in east Belfast

The PSNI is investigating allegations of misconduct and crime at its training college at Garnerville in east Belfast.

The BBC's Nolan Show revealed that a trainer at the college is being investigated for alleged dishonesty offences, which are believed to involve a claim about theft.

It is thought the same man is also being investigated about allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with at least one student officer.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

"The PSNI cannot comment on the details of these allegations and cannot provide any further detail given that investigations are currently ongoing," it said.

"However, we can confirm that the Police Service of Northern Ireland expects its officers and staff to behave professionally, ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times."

"Any officer or staff member who fails to abide by the high standards of behaviour as laid out in our code of ethics will be rigorously investigated and if appropriate subjected to disciplinary proceedings."