Baa-rilliant app assists in lamb rescue

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption One of the fire fighters tried his best "mother sheep impression" (generic lamb image)

A two-week-old lamb has been rescued from an underground pipe, with the help of a smart phone app.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the animal had found its way down a manhole and into a narrow pipe several metres below the ground.

The rescue operation was "a bit of a head scratcher," said a post on the NIFRS West Facebook page.

One of the fire fighters tried his best "mother sheep impression".

But, when that did not work, the crew turned to modern technology - an app that imitated sheep noises - to coax the lamb out.

This got the lamb to shimmy further up the pipe, though not quite close enough to be grabbed by the fire fighters.

Farmer in rescue call

They then called in a local farmer and his trained sheep dog - and they helped retrieve the lamb and bring it to safety.

In the post, the NIFRS was quick to point out that the fire appliance was available for emergencies throughout the operation.

"Usually when we post about incidents like this we attract the occasional comment about waste of resources etc, so just to assure everyone that the appliance was available for emergencies throughout," it said.

"We liaise with other agencies such as USPCA and an officer attends incidents such as this to assess, and we only commit resources if it is warranted."