West Belfast: Three men arrested after burglaries and assault

Three men have been arrested in west Belfast after two house burglaries, an assault on a teenage boy and the theft of a vehicle.

The burglaries happened at Glenfearna Green in Dunmurry and the Ardoyne Road in north Belfast on Friday morning.

Two women were threatened with a knife and a hammer at Glenfearna Green and the boy was assaulted at Ardoyne Road, where a blue Suzuki car was taken.

Later, a red Hyundai car collided with a police vehicle on Glenmachen Street.

Police said the red Hyundai Accent car, which was reported to have been involved in the Ardoyne Road incident, made off in the direction of Donegall Road.

The men, aged 29, 30 and 31 were arrested at Navan Green in west Belfast at about 06:25 GMT after a number of men were attempting to force their way into a house.

Police said the trio had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary and aggravated burglary.

The red Hyundai car was also recovered by police at Navan Green.

Detectives are investigating a link between all of the incidents and have appealed for information.