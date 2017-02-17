Michelle O'Neill tells IRA commemoration there is 'no hierarchy of victims'

Image caption Sinn Féin's leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, defended her decision to attend the event

Sinn Féin's leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, has told an IRA commemoration in County Tyrone that there is "no hierarchy of victims".

She was speaking at an event on Thursday to remember four men who were shot dead by the SAS in her home village of Clonoe in 1992.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Mrs O'Neill was wrong to attend, but was not surprised.

However, Mrs O'Neill has defended her decision to speak at the event.

She said:"There are some who would say we have no right to remember or to honour them, we have absolutely every right.

"Everyone, it doesn't matter who you are, has the right to remember their dead in a respectful and dignified manner."

The four IRA men were shot dead after attacking Coalisland police station.

Soldiers opened fire on them as they dumped a lorry used in the machine-gun attack in February 1992.